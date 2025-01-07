HMPV In India: Are Babies More Vulnerable? Expert Answers

India has reported seven cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). The Centre said the HMPV is already in "circulation" globally and that "there's no need to panic". HMPV has recently gained attention after a recent outbreak in China. Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that typically causes flu-like symptoms. HMPV can infect people of all ages, but it poses a higher risk to young children, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems. Cough, fever, nasal congestion, sore throat and shortness of breath are common symptoms of HMPV.

Are children at a higher risk?

Until now, the maximum incidence of this disease has been observed in children. According to the Cleveland Clinic, most people get HMPV before they turn 5. One can catch the infection, later but the symptoms are milder after the first infection.

The Cleveland Clinic report has also mentioned that the peak age for severe illness from HMPV is between 6 and 12 months.

Speaking to DoctorNDTV, Dr. Sharad Joshi, Director & HOD, Pulmonology and Paediatric Pulmonology, Max Healthcare, explained why children are at a higher risk.

"Undoubtedly, children till the age of 6-7 years are more vulnerable because their immune systems are not mature enough. This makes them prone to many illnesses and not just HMPV, especially viral diseases," he says.

He further adds that HMPV is a common virus and causes a very mild disease. "We have seen many cases over the years and out of 100 only 1-2 patients required hospitalisation. In some cases, patients develop pneumonia which requires intensive care," he adds.

Can HMPV cause severe illness in children?

Dr. Joshi explains that "any individual who gets the infection for the first time, typically young children, are comparatively more likely to experience severe symptoms. This is because first-time infections put greater stress on the defence system. During subsequent infections, the body is quite prepared."

Treatment and prevention

The expert further adds that there is no vaccine against HMPV right now. However, one can prevent the spread by maintaining hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks.

"There is no specific treatment. Supportive care for fever, cough and cold helps manage the symptoms. Proper hydration and multivitamins also help improve overall well-being."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.