HMPV Detected In 10-Month-Old Baby In Assam; Signs & How To Care For Infants

A new case of HMPV (human metapneumovirus) emerged in a 10-month old baby in Assam as the first such case. The baby is undergoing a treatment and has been reported to be stable at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. HMPV, a respiratory virus, has recently drawn attention following an outbreak in China. However, experts have assured that the situation is not comparable to the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic five years ago. First identified in 2001, this virus typically leads to mild upper respiratory tract infections and spreads through direct person-to-person contact or by touching contaminated surfaces.

According to AMCH Superintendent Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan, the child was brought to the state-run hospital four days ago with symptoms related to a cold. He said, "The HMPV infection was confirmed yesterday after we got test results from the Lahowal-based ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRC)".

As their immune systems are still developing, infants are more vulnerable to infections, including HMPV. While HMPV typically causes mild respiratory symptoms in healthy individuals, it can lead to more severe illnesses in infants, particularly those who are premature, have underlying health conditions, or have compromised immune systems.

HMPV targets the respiratory tract, leading to inflammation and irritation in the airways. In infants, this can result in more significant health impacts due to their smaller airways and immature immune response.

Severe infections may cause:

Bronchiolitis: Inflammation of the small airways in the lungs, leading to difficulty breathing. Pneumonia: A lung infection that can cause fever, difficulty breathing, and wheezing. Acute respiratory distress: In some cases, infants may struggle to breathe due to airway obstruction or excessive mucus production.

For most healthy infants, HMPV infection resolves on its own with supportive care. However, it can become concerning if:

The infant is younger than 6 months.

They have pre-existing respiratory or cardiac conditions.

They show signs of severe respiratory distress.

The infection leads to complications like dehydration or secondary bacterial infections.

Parents and caregivers should monitor infants closely and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.

Signs

The symptoms of HMPV in infants can range from mild to severe and include:

Mild symptoms

Runny nose

Mild cough

Low-grade fever

Loss of appetite

Moderate to severe symptoms

Wheezing or noisy breathing

Rapid or labored breathing (retractions in the chest or flaring of nostrils)

High fever

Persistent cough

Irritability or lethargy

Difficulty feeding or drinking due to respiratory distress

Cyanosis (a bluish tint to lips or skin, indicating low oxygen levels)

Immediate medical care is recommended if an infant exhibits:

Severe difficulty breathing or apnea (pauses in breathing). Refusal to feed or signs of dehydration (e.g. fewer wet diapers). High fever, especially in very young infants. A bluish tint to the skin or lips. Extreme fatigue or unresponsiveness.

Here's how to protect infants from HMPV

Practice good hygiene by washing hands frequently and disinfecting surfaces. Keep infants away from sick individuals. Encourage breastfeeding as breast milk provides essential antibodies that boost immunity. Avoid taking infants to crowded areas, especially during outbreaks.

While HMPV can be concerning for vulnerable infants, early detection and supportive care can significantly reduce the risk of severe outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.