HMPV: Keep These Dos & Don'ts In Mind To Keep Yourself Safe From This Virus

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that primarily affects the respiratory tract, causing symptoms similar to those of a common cold, bronchitis, or pneumonia. It belongs to the same family as the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and can infect people of all ages, but it poses a higher risk to young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include cough, fever, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, and wheezing, which can range from mild to severe. While there is no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV, preventive measures and supportive care can help manage symptoms and reduce the risk of infection. Read on as we share a list of dos and don'ts you should keep in mind to reduce your risk of HMPV.

DOs

Regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public places, coughing, sneezing, or touching your face. This helps eliminate virus particles you may have come in contact with.

When soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol to kill germs effectively.

Wear a mask, especially in crowded or poorly ventilated areas, to reduce the risk of inhaling respiratory droplets that may carry the virus.

Use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Dispose of the tissue immediately to prevent spreading the virus.

Keep a safe distance (at least 6 feet) from people showing symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing or sneezing.

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to strengthen your immune system. Consider adding supplements like Vitamin C and Zinc if recommended by a healthcare provider.

Clean and disinfect surfaces like doorknobs, smartphones, and countertops regularly, as the virus can survive on surfaces for hours.

DON'TS

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands, as these are common entry points for the virus.

Mild symptoms like a runny nose or cough can escalate quickly. Monitor your health and act early to avoid complications.

Avoid sharing items like utensils, towels, or cups, especially with someone who is unwell, as these can transfer the virus.

While there's no specific vaccine for HMPV, staying up-to-date with other respiratory vaccines like flu or COVID-19 shots can help reduce complications.

Smoking and vaping weaken the lungs and make you more susceptible to severe respiratory infections.

Try to limit use of crowded public transport during peak infection seasons to reduce exposure to infected individuals.

If an elderly person, young child, or someone with a chronic illness develops symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

If you experience severe symptoms like difficulty breathing, persistent fever, or worsening cough, consult a doctor promptly.

