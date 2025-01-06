HMPV: Are You At Risk? Can You Prevent It?

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that primarily causes upper and lower respiratory tract infections. It is a common cause of respiratory illness in all age groups and is closely related to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The common symptoms of HMPV range from mild cold-like symptoms such as cough, nasal congestion and fever to more severe conditions like, bronchitis and pneumonia. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, direct contact with contaminated surfaces or close interaction with a person who is infected. Read on as we share what factors might increase your risk of HMPV and how to prevent it.

Who is at risk?

Young children's immune systems are still developing. Making them less capable of fighting off infections. HMPV is a common cause of respiratory infections in infants and young children, potentially leading to bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

Ageing naturally weakens the immune system leaving older adults more susceptible to infections. In older populations HMPV can exacerbate pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, increasing the risk of hospitalisation.

Conditions like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or interstitial lung disease make your lungs more vulnerable to viral infections. HMPV can even worsen symptoms like shortness of breath, wheezing, or chronic cough.

Those undergoing chemotherapy, organ transplant recipients or individuals with immune-compromising conditions like HIV/AIDS have reduced ability to combat infections. HMPV can cause prolonged illness, severe lower respiratory tract infections and higher rates of hospitalisation.

Heart conditions can worsen when respiratory infections place extra stress on the cardiovascular system. It can cause increased risk of complications like heart failure or exacerbation of existing heart disease.

Premature babies often have underdeveloped lungs and immature immune systems. HMPV can lead to severe respiratory distress or failure.

Frequent exposure to infected individuals increases the likelihood of contracting the virus. While symptoms may remain mild, they can inadvertently spread the infection to high-risk populations.

Schools, daycare centres, and public transportation foster close contact, facilitating viral spread. There is a higher transmission rates among individuals in these settings.

Poor nutrition weakens the immune system, making it harder to fend off infections like HMPV. It causes increased severity of symptoms and longer recovery times.

10 Tips to prevent HMPV

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public spaces. When soap and water are unavailable, use hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol. Refrain from touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands to reduce the risk of infection. Regularly clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, phones, and keyboards with disinfectants. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing, and dispose of tissues immediately. Keep a safe distance from individuals showing symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing and sneezing. If you or someone in your household is unwell, avoid going out to prevent spreading the virus. Maintain a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and sufficient sleep to support immune function. Use masks in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces to reduce the chance of respiratory droplet transmission.

Adopting these preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of HMPV infection and protect vulnerable populations.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.