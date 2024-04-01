'One Vehicle, One FASTag' Rule Comes Into Force

The new FASTag rules aim to enhance toll collection on highways (Representational)

The National Highways Authority of India's "One Vehicle, One FASTag" rule, which aims to discourage using single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, came into force today, a senior official said.

The NHAI had extended the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" initiative's compliance deadline to March-end over problems facing Paytm users.

"Multiple FASTags won't work... People with multiple FASTags for one vehicle won't be able to use them from today (April 1)," the official told news agency PTI.

To enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, the NHAI has taken the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative.

Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised customers and merchants of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to shift their accounts to other banks by March 15.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

With a penetration rate of around 98% and over eight crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the country's electronic toll collection system.

It employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for toll payments directly from the account linked to it.

