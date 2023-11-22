One Photo Can't Tarnish My Image: Maharashtra BJP Chief On Casino Row

Whoever has ever been to Macau knows that casinos are located on ground floors, he said.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said his image in public life cannot be tarnished by one random photo, days after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut posted a purported picture of the former claiming it was from a casino in Macau.

Mr Raut had also alleged that Mr Bawankule splurged Rs 3.5 crore while gambling at the casino.

Without naming Mr Raut, Mr Bawankule said he felt sad as his family was being targeted over the viral photo.

"I have been spending much time out of my house for the party work. My family had asked me for just three days, so we all went to Macau (a special administrative region of China). I felt a bit sad the way my family was targeted over the photo," he told reporters.

The BJP leader said he has been in public life for nearly 34 years and his image cannot get tarnished by one random photo.

"Whoever has ever been to Macau knows that casinos are located on ground floors. Even if you want to go to a restaurant or your room, you have to pass through the casino. Someone clicked the photo, and it was shared as if I have a bank account there and I spent Rs 3.5 crore," he said.

In a veiled dig at Mr Raut, Mr Bawankule said he didn't have any friends in Macau, "but it seems I need to ask those who are well aware of such things....this is such a foolishness".

