One-Person-One-Post Policy: Trinamool Replaces Many Civic Body Heads

Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal initiated changes in about 100 municipalities (File)

Keeping in line with the party's "one-person-one- post" policy, the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal on Tuesday initiated changes in about 100 municipalities and brought in new faces replacing old leaders who have been holding several other posts, a senior minister said.

Ministers Arup Roy, Rathin Ghosh, Sujit Basu and others were removed from the posts of administrators of various municipalities, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

However, no change was brought in the board of administrators of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Firhad Hakim, who is the housing and transport minister, would continue to be its chairman, she said.

Bidhan Biswas was named the new chairman of the administrative board of North Dumdum Municipality while changes were brought in Kharadah, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Naihati, Bhatpara, Barrackpore, Titagarh, Dumdum and Panihati, Chandannagar civic bodies, according to an order issued in this context.

Former mayor Ram Chakraborty was appointed as the chairman of the administrative board of Chandannagar Municipal Corporation in Hooghly district.

Chairman of Uttarpara, Konnagar, Rishra, Bhadreshwar, Baidyabati, Serampore, Tarkeshwar and Arambagh municipalities were also changed.