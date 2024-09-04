One Of Puja Khedkar's Disability Certificates May Be Forged: Cops To Court

The UPSC had earlier said Puja Khedkar committed a fraud against the commission (File)

The Delhi Police has told the high court that former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar submitted two disability certificates to show multiple disabilities and its probe has revealed that one of the documents may be "forged" and "fabricated".

The Delhi Police made the submission in response to the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits.

The agency said Puja Khedkar submitted the two disability certificates for the civil services examinations-2022 and civil services examinations-2023 respectively.

After verification, the "Issuing Medical Authority, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra", has however claimed that the certificate that showed locomotor disability, hearing impairment and low vision was not issued in accordance with the "Civil Surgeon Office Records" and "the possibility of the disability certificate being forged and fabricated is more likely", the status report informed.

The matter is scheduled for hearing on September 5.

Puja Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.

On July 31, the Un9ion Public Service Commission (UPSC) cancelled her candidature and debarred her from future exams.

She has denied all allegations.

On August 29, the court had extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Puja Khedkar till September 5.

Both the UPSC and the Delhi Police have sought dismissal of her plea for pre-arrest bail.

The UPSC had earlier said Puja Khedkar committed a fraud against the commission and the public, and her custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth the "magnitude of the fraud" that could not have been done without the help of other individuals.

The Delhi Police has claimed that any relief to her would hinder its probe into the "deep-rooted conspiracy" and that the case has wider implications on public trust as well as the integrity of the civil services examination.

The UPSC initiated a series of actions against Puja Khedkar last month, including lodging a criminal case against her for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking identity.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Right of Persons with Disabilities Act.

On August 1, a sessions court here had denied anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar and said there are serious allegations against her, which "require a thorough investigation".

