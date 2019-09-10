Onam 2019: Warm Messages You Can Share On Kerala's Harvest Festival

Happy Onam 2019: Kerala harvest festival falls in September this year.

Onam is the harvest festival of Kerala. It's a 10-day festival that began on September 1, and will continue till September 10 and festivities will prolong till September 13. Onam is celebrated in the month of Chingam, which, per the Gregorian calendar, overlaps with the months of August-September. Onam is observed by Malayalis all over the world as a religious and cultural festival. Onam commemorates the annual homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali - the grandson of Prahlada. There are four main days of Onam. The first Onam or Uthraadam is believed to be the return of King Mahabali to Kerala, will be celebrated on September 10. The most important day of Onam (known as Thiru Onam or Thiruvonam, meaning 'Sacred Onam Day') is the second day which will be celebrated on September 11. It is believed that King Mahabali pays a visit to people's homes on Thiruvonam. On the Third Onam or Avittam, preparations are undertaken for King Mahabali's departure. This year, it will be observed on September 12. The last day, Chathayam on September 13, would be observed as Sri Narayana Guru Jayanthi and post-Onam celebrations continue for the next couple of days with snake boat races, Pulikkali tiger play, and Kerala Tourism's Onam Week program.

Onam messages: Here are some messages and greetings you can share on Onam:

It's Onam time! Let's celebrate the spirit of the harvest festival by decorating house with beautiful pookalams, listening to the melodious Onappattus and enjoying the auspicious festival! Happy Onam!

Wishing you a blessed and colourful life like pookalam and as festive as this Onam festival. Happy Onam to you and your family!

Onam is a celebration of the home-coming of Emperor Mahabali. May you have a blessed and year ahead. Happy Onam!

On the happy occasion of Onam, may you have abundance of joy in your live, good health and immense prosperity. Wishing a very happy Onam to you and your entire family. Wishing that King Mahabali blesses you with all that you desire!

May God bless you and fill your heart with joy and happiness. May the colours and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Enjoy the most beautiful Onam with your family. Happy Onam 2019!

Let's welcome King Mahabali with great joy! May you be blessed with the greetings and wishes of the day. Happy Onam to you and your family.

