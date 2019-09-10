'Happy Onam To All': Rahul Gandhi Extends Festival Greetings

Onam marks the annual homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted citizens on Onam, the 10-day harvest festival of Kerala.

"Happy Onam to each and every one of you! May this festive season bring joy and happiness to all," Mr Gandhi, who was elected as an MP from Wayanad, said in a tweet.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 10, 2019

Onam is the harvest festival of Kerala. It's a 10-day festival that began on September 1, and will continue till September 10 and festivities will prolong till September 13.

It marks the annual homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali - the grandson of Prahlada.

There are four main days of Onam. The first Onam or Uthraadam is believed to be the return of King Mahabali to Kerala, will be celebrated on September 10. The most important day of Onam (known as Thiru Onam or Thiruvonam, meaning 'Sacred Onam Day') is the second day which will be celebrated on September 11. It is believed that King Mahabali pays a visit to people's homes on Thiruvonam. On the Third Onam or Avittam, preparations are undertaken for King Mahabali's departure. This year, it will be observed on September 12. The last day, Chathayam on September 13, would be observed as Sri Narayana Guru Jayanthi and post-Onam celebrations continue for the next couple of days with snake boat races, Pulikkali tiger play, and Kerala Tourism's Onam Week program.

