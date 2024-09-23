Video: Bengaluru Woman Destroys Onam Pookalam Made By Children, Internet Is Furious

The footage has sparked widespread condemnation on social media

A shocking video has sparked outrage online after it captured a woman deliberately destroying a Pookalam - a traditional Onam flower arrangement - created by children in her residential complex in Bengaluru. The video shows Simi Nair arguing with residents of her housing society and questioning why the arrangement was placed in the common area, rather than individual apartments, prompting a resident to explain that the lobby is a shared space. Undeterred, the woman proceeded to callously step on and destroy the intricate floral design with her feet.

''That was truly shameless behaviour! Simi Nair, a resident of Monarch Serenity Apartment Complex in Bengaluru, deliberately destroyed a Pookalam created by children in the common area to celebrate Onam. This act not only shows a lack of respect for the traditions and efforts of the children but also undermines the sense of community that events like Onam are meant to foster,'' the video was captioned on X.

Notably, Pookalam is a colourful, intricate arrangement of flowers laid on the ground, often in the shape of a rangoli. It's a popular tradition in Kerala, India, where it's made during the ten-day Onam festival. The word "pookalam" is made up of two words: "poov" meaning flower and "kalam" meaning colour sketches on the ground.

The footage has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with many expressing outrage and disappointment over Nair's disregard for the community's cultural traditions and the children's efforts. One user wrote, ''This attitude must not be tolerated Onam is a festival..what is wrong it is full of flowers..one can still walk beside that and admire the decoration and beautiful Indian culture...but this lady acted madly.''

Another commented, ''How did she ever think of destroying others happiness which was not harming her in any way. Not acceptable. File a case against her.''

A third said, ''It's a wicked and cheap mentality, Whatever is the reason. Respect religion and traditions. Which are spread happiness and joy.'' A fourth added, ''Disgusting, when her festival comes then what should people of that society do with her decorations?? Intolerant and full of hatred person, shameless.''