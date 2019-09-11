PM Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Greet Citizens On Onam

PM Modi greets citizens on the occasion of Onam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Onam.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam! May this festival further the spirit of happiness, well-being and prosperity in our society."

The office of Vice-President in its tweet wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my heartiest greetings and congratulations to the people of the country. Onam is celebrated in the memory of Mahabali, the famous mythological king of the Kerala region during whose ideal public welfare rule, peace and prosperity prevailed in the state."

Calling it a time to celebrate sacrifice, loyalty and satisfaction, the Vice President said, "Onam is a festival of prosperity, mercy, compassion, sacrifice, loyalty and satisfaction. I wish that this auspicious occasion brings peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our country."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too took to Twitter to greet people on the auspicious occasion.

"Greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival brings happiness, good health, peace and prosperity in your life. Happy Onam!," Mr Singh said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.