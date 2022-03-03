Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi At Foreign Ministry Briefing On Ukraine

The foreign ministry briefed the 21-member consultative committee on foreign affairs today on the situation in Ukraine, and the ongoing effort to evacuate the stranded Indian citizens, especially students. The 21-member committee is headed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who made the presentation to day along with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Congress's Rahul Gandhi is a member of the committee, along with party colleagues Anand Sharma and Shashi Tharoor.

Rajya Sabha member from Shiv Sena Priyanka Chaturvedi, who has been questioning the government on the problems faced by Indian students in Ukraine, is also a member of the committee.

After the meeting today, Mr Tharoor tweeted: "Excellent meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs this morning on Ukraine. My thanks to Dr S Jaishankar & his colleagues for a comprehensive briefing & candid responses to our questions & concerns. This is the spirit in which foreign policy should be run".

Nine MPs attended from six political parties. @INCIndia MPs present were @RahulGandhi, @AnandSharmaINC & myself. Frank discussions took place in an amicable atmosphere, a reminder that when it comes to national interests we are all Indians first and foremost. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 3, 2022

"(We had) many points. MEA will talk. It was a good meeting. We are all united," a third tweet from Mr Tharoor read.

Mr Jaishankar also tweeted about the meet. "Just completed a MEA consultative committee meeting on developments in Ukraine. A good discussion on the strategic and humanitarian aspects of the issue. Strong and unanimous message of support for efforts to bring back all Indians from Ukraine," his tweet read.

A national consensus on the importance of dialogue and diplomacy.



Thank all members for their participation. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday to review the situation in Ukraine and Indian evacuation efforts.

"The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas," read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.