On Twitter Ex CEO's Government Pressure Charge, Minister's Sharp Rejoinder

The government today reacted sharply to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's allegation of "many requests from India" to block accounts critical of the government and those covering farmers' protests.

In a tweet, Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar called it an "outright lie by Jack Dorsey, perhaps an attempt to brush out a dubious period of Twitter's history".

In an interview to YouTube channel Breaking Points on Monday, Jack Dorsey was asked if he had faced any pressure from foreign governments.

He replied: "India, for example. India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists which were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as 'we will shut Twitter down in India'... 'we would raid the homes of your employees', which they did; 'we will shut down your offices if you don't follow suit'. And this is India, a democratic country."

Jack Dorsey, who quit as Twitter CEO in 2021, also cited governments in Turkey and Nigeria, which had restricted the platform in their nations at different points over the years before lifting the bans.

His comments were shared by many Congress handles.

In a long post, Rajeev Chandasekhar hit back at Jack Dorsey, saying on his watch, Twitter was in "repeated and continuous violation of Indian law" and that the "Dorsey Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law".

This is an outright lie by @jack - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history



Facts and truth@twitter undr Dorsey n his team were in repeated n continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law... https://t.co/SlzmTcS3Fa — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) June 13, 2023

"As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied. No one went to jail nor was twitter "shutdown"," he wrote.

"Dorseys Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law. It behaved as if the laws of India did not apply to it. India as a sovereign nation has the right to ensure that its laws are followed by all companies operating in India. During the protests in January 2021, there was a lot of misinformation and even reports of genocide which were definitely fake," Mr Chandrasekhar said.

The government, he asserted, "was obligated to remove misinformation from the platform because it had the potential to further inflame the situation based on fake news".

He continued: "Such was the level of partisan behaviour on Twitter under Jack regime, that they had a problem removing misinformation from the platform in India, when they did it themselves when similar events took place in the USA. To set the record straight, no one was raided or sent to jail. Our focus was only on ensuring the compliance of Indian laws".

Mr Chandrasekhar said there was "ample evidence" in the public domain about "Jacks twitter's arbitrary, blatantly partisan n discriminatory conduct and misuse of its power on its platform" during that period.

"Twitter under Dorsey was not just violating Indian law, but was partisan in how it was using 'de-amplify' and de-platforming of some arbitrarily in violation of Article 14,19 of our constitution and also assisting in weaponising of misinformation. Our government's policies remain clear for all Intermediaries operating in India - compliance with laws to ensure Internet is Safe and Trusted, Accountable," said the minister.

The farmers ended a year of protests in November 2021 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of three controversial farm laws.