On Throwback Video Of His First Election, PM Modi Points Out A 'Coincidence'

On February 24, 2002, PM Modi became a member of the Gujarat assembly for the first time. (file)

Rajkot will always have a very special place in my heart, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, sharing a throwback video of him campaigning for his first electoral battle in the city.

On this day in 2002, PM Modi became a member of the Gujarat assembly for the first time, winning his first election from Rajkot. He was already sworn in as the Chief Minister of Gujarat the previous October and was required to become a member of the legislative assembly within six months to continue in the post. This Rajkot by-election gave him his opportunity.

The throwback video was shared by Modi Archive, a Twitter handle that narrates the life journey of the Prime Minister through archival photos, videos, and newspaper clips.

Rajkot will always have a very special place in my heart. It was the people of this city who put their faith in me, giving me my first ever electoral win. Since then, I have always worked to do justice to the aspirations of the Janta Janardan. It's also a happy coincidence that I… https://t.co/mhVeNPyDTe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2024

Sharing it, PM Modi said, "Rajkot will always have a very special place in my heart. It was the people of this city who put their faith in me, giving me my first-ever electoral win. Since then, I have always worked to do justice to the aspirations of the Janta Janardan."

He also pointed out the "happy coincidence" that he is in Gujarat for two days, during which one of his programmes will be held in Rajkot. From here, five AIIMS will be dedicated to the nation, added the Prime Minister.

The video is a montage of clips and images of him filing nomination, campaigning, and giving speeches in Rajkot.