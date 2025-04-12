On Thermal Camera, Terrorists' Infiltration Attempt Near LoC In J&K

On late Friday night, terrorists attempted to infiltrate into India from Pakistan near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The attempt was foiled by the Indian army, and a junior commissioned officer killed in the line of duty during a counter-infiltration operation. Now, a video released by the Army shows the movement of the terrorists near the LoC.

The footage, captured by thermal cameras installed for better surveillance of the highly sensitive border areas, showed three terrorists attempting to cross into India through a dense forest in the Keri-Bhattal area of the Akhnoor sector.

The troops picked up the movement of a group of heavily armed near a stream in a forward forest setting, which led to a fierce gunfight.

Subedar Kuldeep Chand was injured in the encounter and later died of his injuries. The whole area was cordoned off with the deployment of reinforcements.

Two terrorists have also been killed today in an ongoing operation, while one was gunned down the day before.

In the same area on February 11, two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another was injured when terrorists set off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The latest incident comes two days after India and Pakistan held a brigade commander-level flag meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to discuss issues related to border management.

This was the second such meeting since February in an effort to de-escalate tension after nearly a dozen incidents of cross-border firing and an IED attack.