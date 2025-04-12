Army Stops Infiltration Bid Along Line Of Control, Soldier Killed In Action

An army personnel has been killed in action in a gunfight after security forces intercepted terrorists making an infiltration attempt near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said today.

Kuldeep Chand was a soldier with the 9 Punjab regiment, the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

"GOC (the General Officer Commanding), White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand of 9 PUNJAB. He laid down his life while gallantly leading a counter-infiltration operation along the Line of Control in the Keri-Battal area of Sunderbani on the night of April 11, 2025," White Knight Corps said.

"His team's valour and Sub Kuldeep's ultimate sacrifice foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists," they added.

#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of #Braveheart Sub Kuldeep Chand of 9 PUNJAB. He laid down his life while gallantly leading a #CounterInfiltration operation along the #LineofControl in the #Keri-#Battal area of #Sunderbani on the night of 11 Apr… pic.twitter.com/y6MmMcfTN9 — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) April 12, 2025

Earlier today, the army said that two terrorists were killed in an ongoing operation in a snow-bound area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. One terrorist was killed the day before.

"In the ongoing operations at Chhatru, Kishtwar, despite bad and inclement weather, two more Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. A large quantity of war-like stores, including one AK and one M4 rifle have been recovered," the White Knight Corps posted on X.

Op Chhatru : Update

In the ongoing operations at #Chhatru, Kishtwar, despite bad and inclement weather, two more Pakistani terrorists have been eliminated. A large quantity of war like stores including One AK and One M4 rifle have been recovered.

Operations are in progress.… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) April 12, 2025



Operations are in progress.… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) April 12, 2025

A massive ongoing operation has been launched against terrorists, who managed to infiltrate from across the International Border into the Kathua district last month.

On March 28, four police personnel were killed in action, and two terrorists were shot dead in Kathua.

Kathua has emerged as a major infiltrating route for the Pakistan-based terrorists to reach higher reaches of Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts and further to Kashmir over the past year.