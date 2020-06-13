Amit Shah, Health Minister, Arvind Kejriwal To Meet Tomorrow On COVID-19

Amit Shah, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Arvind Kejriwal to meet on Sunday

Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 11 am Sunday to review the coronavirus situation in the national capital amid a worrying surge in new cases in recent days.

Members of the SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority) will also attend the meeting, the Home Ministry Office tweeted Saturday evening, adding that Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and other senior officers would also be present.

On Friday Delhi reported 2,137 new COVID-19 cases - the first time that over 2,000 fresh infections were reported in a 24-hour period in the national capital. The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, the third worst-affected state in the country, has crossed 36,000, with 1,214 deaths linked to the virus.