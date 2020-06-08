Delhi Lt Governor Overrules Arvind Kejriwal On Blocking Hospitals For Residents

The Delhi government's decision drew criticism both from the ruling BJP and the Congress (File)

A day after Arvind Kejriwal announced that hospitals run by the Delhi government and some private hospitals will be reserved for residents of the capital, the Lieutenant Governor has overruled the decision.

Everyone will be treated in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has said, stating in an order that treatment "should not be denied to any patient on grounds of being a non-resident".

On Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the 10,000 beds under the Delhi government would be reserved for residents. Beds under the Central government can be used by all, he said, adding that private hospitals covering special treatment would also be open to all.

The Chief Minister had said he had acted on the advice of a special five-member committee of doctors, which had estimated that by the end of June, Delhi will need 15,000 beds. "They believe that the 9,000 beds that are currently with us will be taken over in three days if we allow people from other states to take admission," Mr Kejriwal said at a virtual press conference.

The decision drew criticism both from the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Speaking to NDTV, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: "How can Delhi's beds be reserved for people of Delhi? How can Mumbai's beds be only for Mumbaikars? How can Kolkata's beds be only for people of Kolkata? There isn't a requirement of passport and visa to come to Delhi. People from all across the country come to the national capital for treatment. There shouldn't be any politics in this. There is a need for sensitivity".

This morning, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also questioned the move, saying: "Mr Kejriwal says Delhi hospitals are only for Delhiites. Will he please tell us who is a Delhiite? If I live or work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?"

The former Union Minister said he thought if anyone had enrolled in Jan Arogya Yojana/Aayushman Bharat, they could seek treatment in any enlisted hospital, public or private, anywhere in India. "Did Mr Kejriwal take legal opinion before he made his announcement," he questioned.