Maharashtra's COVID Cases Cross 1 Lakh-Mark, Mumbai Has 55,451 Cases

Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-hit state in the country, has crossed the one lakh-mark after it reported 3,493 cases on Friday. The deaths' count reached 3,717 with 127 new additions in the last 24 hours, government data said.

The state capital, Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the country's coronavirus tally, reported 1,366 new cases and 90 fresh deaths. The country's financial capital's total of positive cases now stands at 55,451 and deaths' count at 2,044.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 47.3 per cent, whereas the coronavirus mortality rate is 3.7 per cent.

Maharashtra on May 31 announced its "Mission Begin Again" plan that allowed outdoor activities from 5 am to 7 pm, and shops to reopen between 9 am and 5 pm, while maintaining safety guidelines and social distancing practices.

The rising cases of coronavirus, however, have caused concerns and soon the rumours of a full lockdown - one with all restrictions excluding essential services - started appearing on social media. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today clarified that the lockdown will not be reimposed.

"The lockdown has not been reimposed. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has appealed to the people to refrain from crowding. He has earnestly requested them to follow the Govt's instructions and take necessary precautions to stay safe and take care," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted from its official handle.