"My Father Taught Me Hate Is A Prison": Rahul Gandhi Tweets Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi

Today is the 27th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1991 by a woman operative of the LTTE

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 21, 2018 09:41 IST
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi pay homage to their father Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhumi in Delhi

New Delhi:  In a post marking his father Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the former prime minister had taught him "hate is a prison for those who carry it".

This morning, Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial in Delhi.

Before the visit, Rahul Gandhi posted his tweet.
Today is the 27th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1991 by a woman operative of the separatist Lankan Tamil outfit LTTE, who greeted him at a rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur town with a bomb strapped to her chest.

Besides the Gandhi family, several senior Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi.

Because of his death anniversary, the swearing-in ceremony of Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister was put off to Wednesday. The Congress and the JDS formed an alliance in the state after elections threw up a hung verdict last week.

