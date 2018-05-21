'My Father Taught Me Hate Is A Prison': Rahul Gandhi Tweets Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi

This morning, Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at his memorial in Delhi.
Before the visit, Rahul Gandhi posted his tweet.
Today is the 27th death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1991 by a woman operative of the separatist Lankan Tamil outfit LTTE, who greeted him at a rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur town with a bomb strapped to her chest.
My father taught me that hate is a prison for those who carry it. Today, on his death anniversary, I thank him for teaching me to love and respect all beings, the most valuable gifts a father can give a son.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 21, 2018
Rajiv Gandhi, those of us that love you hold you forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/BBjESe4D3S
CommentsBesides the Gandhi family, several senior Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi.
Because of his death anniversary, the swearing-in ceremony of Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister was put off to Wednesday. The Congress and the JDS formed an alliance in the state after elections threw up a hung verdict last week.