On Rajasthan Chief Minister Pick, BJP Leader Says...

The BJP's Rajasthan in-charge, Arun Singh, Tuesday said the decision of the party's parliamentary board about the Chief Minister's post will be acceptable to all even as newly elected MLAs continued to visit ex-Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, which is being seen as a show of strength.

Leaders from the Raje camp claimed that nearly 60 MLAs have met her at her residence since Monday.

Ms Raje, a two-time Chief Minister, is said to be among the frontrunners for the post. The BJP swept the Assembly elections in the state, winning 115 of the 199 seats.

As Arun Singh reached the residence of BJP state president CP Joshi, reporters asked him about the Chief Minister's post. "The decision of the parliamentary board will be acceptable to all," he said.

Meanwhile, several party MLAs continued to meet Raje in Jaipur.

"Eleven MLAs met her today," a leader in the Raje camp said.

Those who met Ms Raje on Tuesday included Sanjeev Beniwal, Arjun Garg, Joga Ram, Ajay Singh, Dr Jaswant Yadav, and Otaram Dewasi.

While the MLAs termed the visit a courtesy meeting, they hinted that Vasundhara Raje is a suitable face for the next Chief Minister because of her work in the previous two tenures.

"BJP has returned to power in Rajasthan only because of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vasundhara Raje," said Nasirabad MLA Ramswaroop Lamba on Monday.

Asked whether the BJP MLAs will support Ms Raje for the top post, he said the legislators are with her.

Malviya Nagar MLA Kalicharan Saraf said the party's top leadership will decide who will be the Chief Minister and added that Ms Raje is acceptable by all legislators.

"A legislature party meeting will be held and the parliamentary board will decide," he told reporters while leaving Ms Raje's residence on Monday night.

The MLAs who met Raje on Monday included Babu Singh Rathore, Prem Chand Bairwa, Govind Ranipuria, Kalulal Meena, KK Vishnoi, Pratap Singh Singhvi, Gopichand Meena, Bahadur Singh Koli, Shankar Singh Rawat, Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Chaudhary, Pushpendra Singh and Shatrughan Gautam.

According to party sources, Arun Singh and CP Joshi met BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday.

BJP will call a legislature party meeting before announcing the name of the Chief Minister. The announcement of the meeting has not been made yet.

Ms Raje has been the Chief Minister of Rajasthan twice from 2003 to 2008 and from 2013 to 2018. While she was the chief ministerial face in earlier elections, the party decided to go to polls without projecting any leader for the post with PM Modi leading the campaign.

After the BJP's defeat in 2018 and the changed dynamics within the party, Ms Raje was seen as a sidelined leader. Now that the party has returned to power in the state, her supporters are expecting that she gets a chance to be the Chief Minister for the third time.

