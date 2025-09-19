On Rahul Gandhi's Message To Gen Z, Devendra Fadnavis' "Urban Naxal" Jab

Rahul Gandhi's post on Gen Z and vote theft has infuriated the BJP, which has been heaping criticism on the senior Congress leader. One of the sharpest jabs came from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who now dubbed him an "Urban Maoist" - a BJP pejorative for dissenters -- and said his "brains have been stolen".



Mr Gandhi, after his second round of allegations about alleged "vote theft" - had posted on X in the evening that students, youth and Gen Z of the country will "save the constitution, protect democracy and stop vote theft" and that he stands with them. The mention of "Gen Z" -- the generation that spearheaded the protests in neighbouring Nepal that upended the ruling government - had drawn massive barbs from the BJP.

Today, asked about the matter, Mr Fadnavis said, "I said earlier that it is not about vote theft, but that Rahul Gandhi's brains have been stolen. When one's mind is stolen, people say things like this. He has no faith in the Constitution of the country".

Now, Mr Gandhi "has given evidence of his being an urban Naxal," Mr Fadnavis said. "He is using language like Gen Z should come and overthrow the constitutional government," he added.

Mr Gandhi, the Chief Minister said, has no clue about what the Gen Z in India thinks, or what the young and old think either.

"He doesn't know Gen Z in India, doesn't know the youth of India, doesn't know the elderly, he doesn't even understand the essence of India," he added.

Mr Gandhi's allegation that the BJP is "stealing" votes in connivance with the Election Commission" had drawn BJP anger since yesterday. When it was compounded with the Gen Z message, the outrage overflowed.

"Gandhi is abusing the democratic choice of the voters of India by questioning parliamentary elections held in 2014, 2019 and 2024. The Congress leaders will have to face the consequences for this... We will give him and Congress leaders a proper reply through the democratic process... They will face a humiliating defeat in the coming polls," said senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The BJP's Nishikant Dubey accused Mr Gandhi of misrepresenting the values of the young people in the country, claiming that Gen Z stands firmly against nepotism, corruption, and ideological ambiguity.

Undeterred, Mr Gandhi started the day today with yet another post that said "Wake up at 4 am, delete two voters in 37 seconds, then go back to sleep".

"People like Rahul Gandhi want to stop the engine that is driving India forward," responded Union minister Kiren Rijiju. "The poor, the farmers, and the common people consider PM Modi their leader. After losing elections, if Rahul Gandhi keeps blaming the system to hide his weaknesses, no one can accept it. The country has changed and, under PM Modi's leadership, India has progressed," he said.