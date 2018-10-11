Rahul Gandhi Lying, Mocking National Security: BJP On Rafale Deal

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said Rahul Gandhi himself comes from a family of middlemen (File)

The BJP on Thursday accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of mocking national security and said he is trying to build his political career by spreading lies on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

Hitting out at Mr Gandhi over his allegations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is corrupt, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress president himself comes from a family of middlemen.

His family earned money from every defence deal that took place before 2014, Sambit Patra alleged, adding that Mr Gandhi and his party jeopardised the defence of the country

Mr Gandhi is trying to build his political career by spreading lies on the Rafale deal, the BJP spokesperson alleged.

He has been lying and mocking national security, the BJP spokesperson added.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has termed the Rafale Deal a "game changer" but Gandhi is saying just the opposite, he said.

Now the people of the country will decide who to believe in, the air chief marshal or Mr Gandhi, Mr Patra added.

Earlier in the day, Mr Gandhi demanded an investigation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his role in the Rafale deal, alleging that he was a "corrupt man" who helped Anil Ambani pocket Rs 30,000 crore in the purchase of 36 aircraft.