'She Is India's Pride': PM Tweets On PV Sindhu's Olympics Win

Sindhu's bronze at Tokyo made her the first Indian woman to win 2 individual Olympic medals. File

Congratulatory messages poured in as P V Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao to win the bronze medal in women's badminton singles at the Tokyo Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win two individual medals at the Olympics.

Lauding the shuttler's performance, the official handle of President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sindhu is "India's pride". "We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020," he tweeted.

Speaking to the media after P V Sindhu's victory, her father P V Ramana said the Prime Minister had told her that he will have ice-cream with her if she wins a medal. "So now Sindhu will now have ice cream with PM Modi," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Big congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the second medal for India."

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who earlier held the Youth Affairs and Sports portfolio, shared a clip of the winning moment and tweeted, "India strikes 3rd Olympic Medal at #Tokyo2020. Very proud of you @Pvsindhu1 on winning Bronze, your 2nd Olympic medal and making India proud."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur termed it a "smashing victory" and said Sindhu has made India proud. "She has done it twice, the second athlete to do so. Today she was dominating in the game. One after the other, whether Mirabai Chanu, Sindhu, & now we're also expecting ( a medal) from Lovlina," he said.