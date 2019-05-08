Election 2019: On Priyanka Gandhi's 'Duryodhana'' Jibe, Sushma Swaraj Gives A 'Reminder'

Priyanka Gandhi had hit out at PM Modi's remarks against her father Rajiv Gandhi.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the latter accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "arrogance" on Tuesday and likened him to Duryodhana, the main villain of the epic Mahabharata. The minister said it was her brother Rahul Gandhi who was had shown arrogance and insulted former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"Priyankaji, You talked of arrogance today. I am reminding you that arrogance had crossed its limits when Rahul Gandhi had insulted Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (of his party) and tore the ordinance approved by the President. Who is making sarcastic remarks?" Ms Swaraj tweeted in Hindi.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi had hit out at PM Modi's remarks that her father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's life had ended as "Bhrastachari (corrupt) Number 1".

"They insult my family when they don't get any other issue. This country has never forgiven arrogance. History is proof of this. Mahabharat is also proof of this. This kind of arrogance was in Duryodhan too. When Lord Krishna went to him and put the reality in front of him and tried to talk to him, he tried to capture Lord Krishna too," Priyanka Gandhi said at a rally in Haryana's Ambala to campaign for the national election.

Besides Priyanka Gandhi and her brother Rahul Gandhi, the Congress president, several opposition leaders have condemned PM Modi's comment on Rajiv Gandhi.

In another tweet, Sushma Swaraj also slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks against PM Modi. Ms Banerjee had declared at a rally in Bengal's Purulia that she would like to treat Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a "tight slap of democracy".

"Mamataji, you crossed all limits today. You are the Chief Minister of a state and Modiji is the country's Prime Minister. You have to talk to him tomorrow. This is why I would like to remind you of a couplet written by Bashir Badr: Rage all you want but I just have this one request from you, do not feel ashamed when we have to become friends again someday," Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

