'We're With Him': Shashi Tharoor On PM's Upcoming Speech At UN

"PM Modi is heard with respect at the UN," Shashi Tharoor said. (PTI)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today attacked Pakistan over Kashmir and said that the Opposition parties in India stand united with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter being taken to the United Nations.

"Pakistan has no locus standi as far as India's internal matters are concerned. We are in Opposition, we can criticise the government in the country over Kashmir. But outside India, we are one. We will not give even an inch to Pakistan," he told reporters in New Delhi.

Shashi Tharoor's statement came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi left for a three-day visit to Geneva, where he will speak about Kashmir at the 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) beginning today.

The Congress leader accused Pakistan of changing the internal status of Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK in the past. "What they are trying to accuse us of today, they have done on their side in the past. They changed the status of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. They have no right to point fingers at us," he said.

Asked about the stance of the Opposition parties on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming address to the United Nations General Assembly, he said, "The PM of India is heard with respect at the UN, he should go and speak. We are with him."

Shashi Tharoor, however, added that the troubles faced by Kashmiris were real and the Opposition parties will continue to question the Centre's methods.

"We must understand that the ordeals faced by our Kashmiri brothers are real. The people were left without internet and telephones. Parents could not talk to their children. Political leaders were detained; Farooq Abdullah, an elected MP, was not allowed to attend meetings. We have raised these issues in the Parliament and will continue to raise them inside the country," he said.

