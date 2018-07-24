States Should Do More To Curb Mob Violence, Says Home Ministry

This is the second advisory against violence and mob lynching this month. (File)

State governments should take effective measures to prevent mob killings and grant equal protection of the law to all citizens irrespective of caste or religion, the home ministry has said in an advisory sent to all states.

The advisory comes amid outrage over the murder of a man in Rajasthan over suspicions of cow smuggling. Initial investigations have indicated that the police had not done their job and took over three hours to take the victim to hospital.

There have also been allegations that the policemen expected to protect Rakbar Khan may have also assaulted him.

This is the second advisory against violence and mob lynching this month.

The first one was issued on 4 July after several cases of mobs killing fuelled by rumours of child lifting and kidnapping..

The home ministry note told states that it was their responsibility to control crime and protect lives of people and pointed to the Supreme Court's directions to take preventive, remedial and punitive measures to curb incidents of mob killing.

One of the measures recommended by the top court was to enact a tough law that could have a deterrent effect.

The home ministry had initially decided against any change in the law but mounting pressure after the fresh reported case of cow vigilantism reported from Rajasthan appeared to have prompted the government to explore this possibility.

Yesterday, the centre announced that a group of ministers headed by Rajnath Singh would take a call on enacting a law on mob killing after receiving the recommendations of officials.

"I want to make it clear that the government is not just concerned but has taken lynching incidents very seriously," Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha after opposition members raised the issue days after a cattle farmer was killed allegedly by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan's Alwar.