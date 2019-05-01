On Gujarat, Maharashtra Day, President Kovind, PM Modi Extend Wishes

Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day are celebrated on May 1 as statehood days of the two states.

On Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day today, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on their state foundation days -Gujarat Diwas and Maharashtra Diwas. In a series of tweets, PM praised the people living in the two states. The day also coincides with International Labour Day or May Day.

On Maharashtra Day, PM Modi tweeted, "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra on the state's Foundation Day. Maharashtra is a land of revolutionaries and reformers who have enriched India's progress. Praying for the continued growth of the state in the times to come."

For Gujarat Day, PM Modi, who comes from the state, tweeted, "Best wishes to the people of Gujarat on Gujarat Diwas. In all spheres, people from the state have made outstanding contributions. Gujaratis are known for their courage, innovation and spirit of enterprise. May Gujarat scale new heights of glory."

President Ram Nath Kovind, on Maharashtra Diwas, tweeted, "On Maharashtra Day, greetings and good wishes to the people of Maharashtra. May the state scale newer heights of development in the years to come."

On Gujarat Diwas, President Kovind tweeted, "Greetings to the people of Gujarat on statehood day. May the state continue to develop and prosper in the years to come. My best wishes to the people of Gujarat for a bright future."

May 1 marks the day when Maharashtra and Gujarat came into existence and are marked as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day. It was on this day in 1960 when the states were formed on linguistic grounds. The states were formed after the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960 was enacted by Parliament on April 25, 1960.

All major markets, including BSE, National Stock Exchange, forex and money markets are closed Wednesday on account of Maharashtra Day.

