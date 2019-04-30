Labour Day Or May Day: Top Facts About The Day Dedicated To Workers

Labour Day began in Chicago as a protest campaign to support eight-hour workday

Labour Day Or May Day celebrates labourers, working class and is an annual public holiday in many countries. Labour Day has its origins in the labour union movement in the United States in the 19th century when the industrialists used to exploit the labour class and made them work up to 15 hours a day. The workers rose against this exploitation and demanded paid leaves, proper wages and breaks for the workforce. The eight-hour day labour movement advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest. The theme of Labour Day 2019 is "Uniting Workers for Social and Economic Advancement".



Here Are Top Facts About Labour Day Or May Day:

Labour Day began in Chicago as a protest campaign to support eight-hour workday.

On May 1, 1886, workers took to the streets across the United States to reduce the workday to eight-hour shifts.

The Labour Day annually celebrates the achievements of the workers. While the day has different story for different countries, the main reason for Labour Day is unfair treatment of the labour class.

The number eight has often been spotted on many union buildings in Australia to symbolize an eight-hour working day. The Eight-Hour monument featuring a golden globe bearing the 888 symbol was built in Spring Street in Melbourne in 1903.

Labour Day Or May Day is called Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din in India. It is also referred as International Workers' Day or just Worker's Day.

In India, the first Labour day or May Day was celebrated in the year 1923. It was the Labour Kisan Party who had organised the May Day celebrations in Chennai (then Madras). One of these was organised at Triplicane Beach and the other one was arranged at the beach opposite Madras High Court.

