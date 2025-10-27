On Karnataka Leadership Change Query, Siddaramaiah Points To "High Command"

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would continue in office for the full five-year term, subject to the decision of the Congress high command.

There has been speculation about a possible change in leadership when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its term in November—a phase being referred to by some as the "November revolution". However, amid talk of a leadership change, Siddaramaiah has consistently reiterated that he will complete a full five-year term.

Responding to a question on whether he would remain chief minister for five years, Siddaramaiah told reporters, "If the high command decides." Asked about his close confidant and former minister KN Rajanna's statement that he should continue as CM for five years, Siddaramaiah said, "It is his personal opinion."

On multiple chief ministerial aspirants within the Congress, Siddaramaiah said, "In a democracy, we cannot tell those in the race not to compete. It is their right. Anyone may claim to be a chief ministerial candidate, but ultimately, the high command will decide." To another question on why the issue of leadership change keeps surfacing, he replied, "It is because you (the media) keep asking." Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, on his return from New Delhi, reacting to reporters' questions about the CM's statement, said, "What is there after the CM has said it? We will abide by what he says." Speculation about a leadership change within the ruling Congress has persisted for some time, with reports suggesting a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

There was stiff competition between the two leaders for the top post after the Assembly election results in May 2023. The Congress high command eventually convinced Shivakumar to take up the deputy CM post.

At the time, reports indicated that a "rotational chief minister" arrangement had been agreed upon, under which Shivakumar would take over after two and a half years. However, the party has never officially confirmed this.

Earlier in the day, Rajanna, a Congress MLA from the Madhugiri constituency, told reporters in Bengaluru that Siddaramaiah was "indispensable" to the Congress.

"I have said it earlier in the Assembly—just as B S Yediyurappa is indispensable for the BJP and the Deve Gowda family for the JD(S), Siddaramaiah is indispensable for the Congress. Everyone accepts this as the truth, though some say nobody is indispensable to the party. From my experience, I can say Siddaramaiah is indeed indispensable to the Congress," he said.

Rajanna added that if the party high command allows Siddaramaiah to go ahead with a cabinet reshuffle as the government completes 2.5 years in office, his leadership will remain "unaffected". If permission is not granted, he said, there could be "political activity".

Meanwhile, clarifying that his Delhi visit was personal, Shivakumar said he had gone to meet and offer condolences to senior Congress Working Committee member Ambika Soni, whose husband had recently died.

Rejecting reports that he had gone to meet high command leaders, the Deputy CM said, "Let anyone discuss anything they want. I can only say for what purpose I had gone."

