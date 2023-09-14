On Hindi Diwas, British Envoy To India Lists His Top 5 Words In The Language

British Envoy Ale Ellis shared a video in Hindi on Hindi Diwas (File)

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis wished Indians on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and shared his five favourite words in the language.

"From my very patient Hindi teachers to everyone else on X who has been so supportive, thank you! Mere paanch pasandida Hindi shabd (My five favourite Hindi words)," Ellis posted on X.

The words on Mr Ellis's list are adrak (ginger), lena-dena (give and take), jugaad (makeshifter), khushboo (fragrance), and gapshap (gossip).

From my very patient Hindi teachers to everyone else on X who has been so supportive, thank you!



मेरे पाँच पसंदीदा हिन्दी शब्द#हिंदी_दिवसpic.twitter.com/PuXnbY8Hiz — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) September 14, 2023

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also wished Indians on the occasion and said that Hindi will continue to "strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill".

"Best wishes to all my family members on Hindi Diwas. I wish that the Hindi language will continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and goodwill," he wrote on X.

Hindi Diwas is observed annually on September 14 to commemorate the decision to adopt Hindi as one of the nation's official languages.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)