On Gandhi Jayanti, Bollywood Pays Tribute To "Father Of The Nation"

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, and others also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

All India | | Updated: October 02, 2018 16:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On Gandhi Jayanti, Bollywood Pays Tribute To 'Father Of The Nation'

Gandhi Jayanti: Bollywood celebs pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

New Delhi: 

Bollywood celebrities, on Tuesday, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 149th birth anniversary.

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, and others also wrote about the Father of the Nation.

'Judwaa 2' star Varun Dhawan took a cue from his recently released movie 'Sui Dhaaga: Made in India' and tweeted a video along with a message saying, " To the man who stitched India's spirit with threads of self-reliance. We salute the Father of our Nation. Celebrate this Gandhi Jayanti with your family by watching."

Shah Rukh Khan also took to Twitter and wrote, "Kyunki desh humse hai aur hum desh se...@SwachhBharatGov @PMOIndia #SwachhBharat #MyCleanIndia."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Respected Bapu, I bow down to you on your birthday. You tend to trend on @twitter only today or on January 30th. But you trend in every Indian's heart from August 15, 1947. Do not take tension. The country is going well."

"Hate the SIN, not the SINNER" - MK Gandhi. #GandhiJayanti," tweeted Taapsee Pannu.

The day also marks the launch of 150th-anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Mahatma GandhiAmitabh BachchanVarun Dhawan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Swachh BharatRashtriya Swachhta Diwas Tanushree DuttaMahatama GandhiVirat KohliSuresh RainaNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusOnePlus 6TFlipkart SaleiPhone XRAmazon SaleSurface Pro 6Best Power BanksPrice ComparisonWatch BrandsKisan Kranti Padyatra

................................ Advertisement ................................