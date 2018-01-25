Schools Must Encourage Children To Think, Not Memorise: President

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day.
New Delhi: In his first address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind today said equality, secularism and friendship were the foundations of a country. In this context, he said "fraternity in action" is when one disagrees about a viewpoint or even an incident from history without infringing on the dignity and personal space of the other person. The 72-year-old President took over the nation's highest office last year from Pranab Mukherjee.
Here are his top five quotes:
One can disagree with another viewpoint - or even a historical account - without mocking a fellow citizen's dignity and personal space. This is fraternity in action
An innovative nation is built by innovative children. This must be our obsessive goal. Our schooling system has to encourage our children to think and to tinker, not just to memorise and reproduce
Our aspiration must be to upgrade and enlarge our education system - and make it relevant to 21st century realities of the digital economy, genomics, robotics and automation.
Governments can bring in policies and laws to ensure justice to women - but these policies and laws can only be made effective by families and communities that must hear the voices of our daughters. We cannot shut our ears to their urgings for change.
Institutions are always more important than the individuals located there. And institutions where the holders and members make every attempt to live up to the office they occupy as trustees of the people.