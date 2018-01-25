Schools Must Encourage Children To Think, Not Memorise: President

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day.

New Delhi: In his first address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind today said equality, secularism and friendship were the foundations of a country. In this context, he said "fraternity in action" is when one disagrees about a viewpoint or even an incident from history without infringing on the dignity and personal space of the other person. The 72-year-old President took over the nation's highest office last year from Pranab Mukherjee.