On Netaji's 125th Birthday Eve, India Hosts Dinner For His Daughter In Germany

Dr Anita Bose Pfaff was hosted for dinner at India House in Germany.

India hosted Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, for dinner in Germany on the eve of the late freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India in Germany informed that Dr Anita Bose Pfaff has also signed off the guest book 'JaiHind'.

"#AmbHarishParvathaneni hosted Dr Anita Bose Pfaff for dinner at #IndiaHouse on the eve of 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose #ParakramDiwas. Dr Anita Bose Pfaff, an Overseas Citizen of #India signed off the guest book #JaiHind," Indian Embassy in Germany said.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

Meanwhile, in the first, India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.