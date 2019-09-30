On Demolition Of Kochi Apartments, Top Court Dismisses Flat Owners' Plea

All India | | Updated: September 30, 2019 13:17 IST
The top court had on Friday directed demolition of flats within 138 days.


New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea of flat owners seeking a stay on demolition of four apartment complexes in Kochi's Maradu which were built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat dismissed the petition of flat owners, who have also challenged the legality of a panel which had recommended demolition of the four apartment complexes.

The top court had on Friday directed demolition of flats within 138 days, a timeline given by the Kerala government, and had asked the state to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each flat owner within four weeks



