Expert Panel, Multi-Period Probe: Key Takeaways From Supreme Court's Aravalli Order

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed its own order from last month that accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges, and banned the grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat until experts' reports are out.

"We deem it necessary to direct that the recommendations submitted by the committee, together with the findings and directions stipulated by this court in the judgment of November 20, 2025, be kept in abeyance," a vacation bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant said while hearing a suo motu case titled 'In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues'.

Here are the key takeaways from the Supreme Court's order on definition of Aravalli:

The top court ordered the formation of a high-powered committee comprising domain experts to undertake an exhaustive and holistic examination of the issue. According to the court, the committee will conduct a multi-period investigation. The court also ordered the formation of a new committee to study issues that need to be examined, or re-examined, in terms of an updated definition of the mountain range. It sought clarification on the expert committees' findings and issued notice to the Centre and four concerned states - Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The Supreme Court set January 21 as the next date of hearing.

The Aravalli controversy

The controversy over the Aravallis, a 670 km-long range that starts near Delhi and passes through Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, began after the Centre notified a new definition of the Aravalli Range - a decision activists and scientists alleged could open vast stretches of the fragile ecosystem to illegal and unregulated mining.

The Supreme Court on November 20 accepted a uniform scientific definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges, while explicitly directing, "Till the MPSM (Management Plan for Sustainable Mining) is finalised, no new mining leases should be granted." The court emphasised the Aravallis' role as a "green barrier" against the eastward spread of the Thar desert, highlighting its biodiversity and climate significance. It also rejected calls for a blanket mining ban across the range, noting that such a measure could foster illegal activities.

This came amid an intense public debate and social media campaign against the court's acceptance of a height-based definition, with environmentalists and Opposition parties warning it excludes lower hillocks critical for ecological connectivity.

Days after the Supreme Court's decision, the Centre had also announced a complete stop on new mining leases in the Aravallis - the oldest fold-mountain belt, dating back two billion years.