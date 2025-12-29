Top Court Stays Own Order On Aravalli Range Definition, Seeks Experts' Report

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed its own order from last month that accepted a revised definition of the Aravalli mountain range near Delhi – a decision activists and scientists alleged could open vast stretches of the fragile ecosystem to illegal and unregulated mining.

A vacation bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant said, "We deem it necessary that the recommendations of the committee and directions of this court be kept in abeyance."

The court also ordered the formation of a new committee to study issues that need to be examined, or re-examined, in terms of an updated definition of the mountain range.

The court then issued notice to the federal government and four concerned states – Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, and Haryana – and set January 21 as the next date of hearing.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of protests surrounding the changed definition of the Aravallis. The row began after the centre notified the new definition, which activists and scientists alleged had been drafted without adequate assessment or public consultation, and that it therefore risked exposing large parts of the Aravallis to illegal mining.

In November, the court had directed the centre to prepare a comprehensive plan for sustainable mining before permitting any new mining-related activities in the region. Arguing for the centre today, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta pointed out the court accepted that plan last month.

The Chief Justice, however, countered by saying, "… we feel the committee report and court observations are being misconstrued... some clarifications are required... (and) prior to implementation, a fair, impartial, and independent expert opinion must be considered."

"Such a step is essential to provide definitive guidance... it should be determined if this (the new definition) has broadened the scope of non-Aravalli areas...thereby facilitating continuation of unregulated mining," the Chief Justice said.

"We propose to constitute a high-powered committee to undertake assessment of the report... a detailed identification of territories that will be excluded from the Aravalli area (and) whether such exclusion risks degradation thereby compromising ecological integrity of the range..."

The Aravallis are a 670 km-long range that starts near Delhi, passes through Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. It is India's oldest fold-mountain belt, dating back two billion years.