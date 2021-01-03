On Day 2 In Arunachal, General Bipin Rawat Visits Forward Areas Along Subansiri Valley

General Rawat lauded defence preparedness of the personnel to face any challenge.

On the second day of his visit to operational areas of Arunachal Pradesh after completion of one year as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat visited Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel deployed along the Subansiri valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per a statement, General Rawat complimented soldiers for adopting innovative surveillance measures for locally developed technology.

He also lauded the defence preparedness of the personnel to face any challenge.

"The CDS said that he was satisfied by the high morale and motivation of all ranks who will ensure certain victory if challenged or given the opportunity," the statement added.

He is scheduled to return to New Delhi later in the day.

On Sunday, while visiting forward air bases in Eastern Sector including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, General Rawat said he was confident that those fighting the Indian defence forces would be destroyed.

He interacted with Army, ITBP, and other forces' soldiers deployed in the area.

"Jawanon ka buland honsla dekh kar yakeen hota hain ki Bharatiya Sena se mukabla karne wale tut kar barbad ho jayenge (After seeing the high morale of troops, I am confident that those fighting the Indian defence forces will be destroyed)," the CDS remarked during the visit.

