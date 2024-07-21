On Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's Birthday, PM Modi's 'Healthy Life' Wish

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended their birthday wishes to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge who turned 82 on Sunday.

Taking to the microblogging site X, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday wishes to Congress President and the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, "A very happy birthday, @kharge ji! Your tireless service and dedication to the people's cause is an inspiration. Wishing you much love and good health."

Mr Kharge has been the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha since 2021. He has been a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka since 2020. He was the chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee in the 16th Lok Sabha from 2016 to 2019.

During the UPA 2 government, Mr Kharge served as the Minister of Railways from 2013 to 2014 and Minister of Labour and Employment from 2009 to 2013 in the Union Cabinet.

He was a Member of Parliament for Gulbarga, Karnataka from 2009 to 2019.

