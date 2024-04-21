On CCTV, UP Businessman Pushes Man Off 5-Star Hotel's Terrace After Fight

A pre-wedding party turned violent when a businessman pushed a man who had an argument with his son off the terrace of a five-star hotel in Uttar Pradesh. The chilling incident that happened in the early hours of Sunday has been captured on a CCTV camera installed at the hotel in Bareilly. In one of the frames, the victim can be seen touching the feet of the accused, moments before he was thrown off the terrace.

Victim Sarthak Agrawal - a businessman in the health sector - has been admitted to a medical college in critical condition.

The victim had gone to the hotel with his friends, including Ridim Arora whose father threw Mr Agrawal from the terrace, to attend the party. Soon after an argument broke out between them that escalated into a physical fight around 2 AM. Ridim then called his father Sanjeev Arora, a textile businessman, to the scene.

Footage shows a heated argument between the two groups before Sanjeev Arora enters the frame. Mr Agrawal was seen touching his feet after which Mr Arora grabbed him by his collar, slapped him and then pushed him off the hotel terrace. He doesn't stop there, he then turns to a man standing next to him and beats him up.

Sarthak Agrawal's father Sanjay Agrawal has denied any connection with the accused, saying, "Neither my son nor I have any idea who these people are."

A case of assault causing grievous harm has been registered in connection to the incident. The First Information Report states that the accused were drunk and attacked the victim without any provocation.