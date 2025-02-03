"I Was Tired Of Blackmail": UP Woman Chokes Man To Death During Sex

In a chilling case of murder, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly allegedly choked a man to death while getting intimate with him. The woman has told police that Iqbal had been blackmailing her into sexual acts and she was left with no choice. The 32-year-old woman was arrested in the murder case yesterday, two days after Iqbal's body was found near his home.

The woman told police that Iqbal was a Zari Zardosi artisan who visited homes in her village. This was how they got acquainted with each other and exchanged numbers. They would talk often over the phone. One day, Iqbal asked her to visit him at his place. The woman has said that Iqbal forced her into getting intimate with him. When she warned him that she would tell her husband, Iqbal told her that he had call recordings and he would destroy her home.

"I have little children so I endured this. He blackmailed into getting physical with him multiple times. I was tired of this. On Wednesday, Iqbal went to drop his wife at her parents' home. I spoke to him while he was on his way back and told him I wanted to meet," she has said, according to a police statement.

Iqbal gave the woman two pills to put her husband to sleep. "Around 8 pm, I served tea to my husband. I had put the pills in his cup. Soon after, he went to sleep while browsing his phone. Around 11.40 pm, I spoke to Iqbal over the phone and he asked me to come over. He said he was alone at home," she said.

The woman has told police that she was fed up with Iqbal's blackmailing. "While going to his place, I thought that either I would die or I would kill him. We were talking to each other when he started getting intimate with me. I held his hands apart and sat on his chest. Then I kept one hand on his mouth and choked him with the other. Once I was convinced that he was dead, I dragged his body to the staircase and returned home. I was so upset with Iqbal. I had no other choice because I wanted to protect my family," she has said, according to the police statement.