Husband Arrested After Woman Set On Fire Over Dowry Dies: UP Cops

Ashok and his family used to harass Akansha for dowry and beat her up, police said (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman died of burn wounds on Monday allegedly after she was set on fire by her in-laws for dowry in an area under the Baradari Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

The husband of the woman has been arrested in the matter, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The father of the woman, Akansha, in his complaint to police, alleged that his daughter was set on fire on Sunday by her mother-in-law Shanti, brother-in-law Pradeep, and sister-in-law Geeta.

Dinesh Kumar, who is employed at a mental hospital, alleged that her in-laws fled after admitting Akansha to a private hospital, where she died during treatment.

Akansha had married Ashok, a resident of Durga Nagar, in November 2019.

Ashok and his family used to harass Akansha for dowry and beat her up every day, Mr Kumar said, according to police.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (City) Rahul Bhati said police have booked four people, including the husband, who is a clerk in the Sales Tax department, under charges of dowry harassment.

Mr Kumar in his complaint also alleged that his son-in-law used to threaten him saying he was untouchable because his brother is a police constable in Lucknow.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)