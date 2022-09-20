Burnt Body Of Missing Trader Found In Car In UP: Police

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, the police said. (Representational)

A charred body of a trader who had gone missing was found in his car in Bareilly, police said today.

The body was burnt using some chemical and there were injury marks on it, the police said.

Soap trader Deepak Gandhi (48) had gone missing on Sunday and the body was found in his car near Bannuwal Nagar on Monday night.

Circle Officer Shweta Yadav said prima facie a monetary issue seems to be the reason behind the incident.

She added that on Sunday, Deepak Gandhi had gone from house in Janakpuri to fix a puncture in his car tyre.

Despite repeated calls from his family members, he did not respond.

On Sunday night, the family lodged a complaint. His body was found at 9 pm on Monday. The trader's body was burnt using some chemical and there were injury marks on it, police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

