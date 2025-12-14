On CCTV, Scooter Rider Hits Man From Behind, Then Shoots Him In Amritsar

A shooting incident left two people injured and created panic at a residential area in Punjab's Amritsar. The injured people - a man and a woman - have been admitted to a hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened when the man, who works as a labourer, went to a salon. A scooter then came from the side and the rider fired several rounds.

The injured man said he had no enmity with anyone. The shooting has left him in a shock.

The police are looking at CCTV footage to identify the accused.

The police said preliminary investigation suggested the shooter fled from the area just after the shooting.

"We are investigating the incident from all angles," said a police officer. "We are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses. The accused will be arrested soon."

The incident raised concerns about law and order in the area, with locals demanding swift action against the perpetrator. The police have assured the public that they are taking the matter seriously and will ensure justice is served.

The condition of the injured is stable, and they are receiving medical attention. The police are providing support to the affected families and are working to apprehend the accused.