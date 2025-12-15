"Antisemitic Attack, Obviously": Donald Trump On Deadly Sydney Beach Shooting

Donald Trump condemned the Sydney Beach Shooting.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned a deadly mass shooting at a Jewish festival in Sydney, Australia as "a purely antisemitic attack."
"That was a terrible attack, 11 dead, 29 badly wounded. And that was an antisemitic attack, obviously," Trump said during a Christmas celebration at the White House.
