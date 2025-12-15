Advertisement

"Antisemitic Attack, Obviously": Donald Trump On Deadly Sydney Beach Shooting

"That was a terrible attack, 11 dead, 29 badly wounded. And that was an antisemitic attack, obviously," Trump said during a Christmas celebration at the White House.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Antisemitic Attack, Obviously": Donald Trump On Deadly Sydney Beach Shooting
Donald Trump condemned the Sydney Beach Shooting.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday condemned a deadly mass shooting at a Jewish festival in Sydney, Australia as "a purely antisemitic attack."

"That was a terrible attack, 11 dead, 29 badly wounded. And that was an antisemitic attack, obviously," Trump said during a Christmas celebration at the White House.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, Bondi Beach Shooting, Sydney Beach Shooting
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com