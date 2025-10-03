On CCTV, Driver Kidnaps Mentally Challenged Woman, Sparks Massive Search

A mentally challenged woman was kidnapped by a truck driver from a building near a highway in Odisha.

The nighttime incident, captured on CCTV, sparked outrage over the brazen manner - under bright streetlights with some vehicles passing by - in which the driver ran toward the woman and restrained her against a pillar.

The police today said they are looking for the driver and the mentally challenged woman he kidnapped on Thursday night.

CCTV showed the woman standing on the verandah of a roadside shop, off National Highway-16 in Bhadrak Town.

While the woman stood on the verandah, a truck slowed down but did not stop. A few seconds later it reversed and stopped in front of the shop. When the driver got out, she appeared to have sensed a threat, picked up her belongings which she kept in a single bag, and took a few steps away from the open side of the shop.

CCTV grab shows the driver scanning the highway before he runs back to the truck, carrying the woman he kidnapped

The driver zigzagged toward her and disappeared from CCTV view, only to surface from the side of the building. He dashed toward her while she screamed at him. The driver overpowered her and pinned her to a pillar and waited for a few seconds as some headlights passed by.

Then he took her away.

The police have launched a massive search in the area. They are looking at highway surveillance footage and transport records for clues, local reports said, adding it will not be difficult or take long to trace the driver.

With inputs from Deb Kumar Ghosh.