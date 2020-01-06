'On Campus But Cops Did Nothing': Unanswered Questions After JNU Attack

JNU violence: Questions have been raised about the response of Delhi Police to the attack on students

A day after masked goons, armed with sticks and stones, barged into Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and went on a brutal rampage, several unanswered questions remain about the attack. Among these are concerns over how individuals carrying weapons were allowed to enter the campus and the alleged delay in response on the part of the police. Concerns have also been raised over street lights inside the campus being switched off, allowing the assailants to wreak havoc with impunity.

At least 34 people, including 19 students and five faculty members, were injured and a blame game has erupted, with the ABVP (a student body linked to the ruling BJP) and students belonging to Left-backed groups accusing each other of responsibility.

Violence broke out on the campus late Sunday evening. Some photos show a group of men armed with sticks and iron rods entering the campus. In these photos, taken at around 6.45 pm, the individuals are seen walking, in single file, near a bus stop inside the campus.

Under normal circumstances multiple security guards are posted at each university gate; they are supposed to record the movement of vehicles entering and exiting the campus and monitor the ins and outs of students.

It is not yet known how the attackers entered JNU, particularly if they were carrying sticks and rods. If they were spotted, then why weren't they stopped?

Students and activists have also hit out at Delhi Police's delayed reaction to this horrific incident.

"The police have been in the campus since afternoon, but they have done nothing," Saket Moon, the Vice President of the JNU Students Union, said in the aftermath of the attack.

A JNU professor injured in the attack said stones used by the mob were "big stones that could have broken our skulls", raising more questions about how armed attackers were allowed to enter.

The actions of Delhi Police have also come under criticism, with many asking why they failed to intervene and stop the carnage despite the attack being spread out over a few hours. Questions have also been raised about their delay in acting after the attack and the failure to make any arrests.

A flag march conducted by the cops only hours after the violence broke out; the police were met with furious students shouting "Delhi Police, go back".

This morning Delhi Police released a statement saying they had received "multiple complaints" in connection with the violence and "will soon register a first information report (FIR)".

They have also said some of the attackers have been identified and that the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch.

This latest attack on students has further increased tension between the national capital's student community and the police force, following the latter's brutal crackdown on students from Jamia Millia Islamia during a protest against the controversial citizenship law.

The fact that street lights were switched off during the attack has also been flagged. This is not the first time this has happened in incidents involving JNU students. In November street lights in South Delhi were switched off before Delhi Police allegedly lathi-charged students protesting a hike in fees.

Hurt and angry students have also hit out at Vice Chancellor Jagadeesh Kumar, whose resignation they have demanded, describing him as a "henchman" who perpetuates violence on students.

"...cowardly Vice-Chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from the questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonize JNU. He is using henchmen to perpetrate violence on students and vandalise the university," the JNUSU said.

This latest violent attack on JNU students comes after sustained involvement by the student community in protests against contentious issues, such as the university administration's decision to hike hostel fees and the amendments to the citizenship law.

The attack has also spurred student communities across India into action, with thousands taking to the streets last night and this morning to protest the brutal treatment of their counterparts.