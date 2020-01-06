'Fell On My Back On Road Divider, Police Watched,' Says Yogendra Yadav After JNU Violence

JNU violence: Yogendra Yada was manhandled outside the main gate of JNU.

Politician-activist Yogendra Yadav, in a Facebook post, describes what he called the three times he was assaulted on Sunday evening at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during protests after a masked mob terrorized the campus, beating students and teachers with iron rods, leaving 24 injured. "The police watched," as he was kicked and he fell on the road, he alleged.

The Swaraj Abhiyan chief was manhandled outside the main gate of the prestigious university where he was a student. No arrests have been made till now by the Delhi Police.

"Tonight I was assaulted thrice," Yogendra Yadav said in his post late on Sunday night.

The first attack was around 9:30 pm, he said, accusing the police of dragging and pushing him too.

"While speaking to JNU teachers, a police inspector (no nameplate) dragged me and ABVP/RSS group (incl Prof Mishra, Sanskrit Dept) pushed me, pulled my muffler. I fell down, minor injury. Police continued to push me out after I got up," he wrote.

Mr Yadav said he was attacked for the second time at 10:50 pm.

"I was with (CPI leader) D Raja when 20-30 goons attacked me, kept abusing, shoving, hitting me and team (despite our singing national anthem). I fell on my back on road divider (soft tissue injury, no fracture), then kicked in my face (eye bruise). Police watched. DCP came later."

The third assault, he claimed, was around 12:30 am, at the AIIMS hospital, where injured students were taken after the mob attack. He alleged that he was pushed by the police in the presence of a senior officer despite the fact that he was there as a patient.

"Outside Trauma Centre, AIIMS. When I arrived for check-up and MLC, outside emergency, Inspector Shiv raj hit my colleague Raja and my driver and then pushed me (in the presence of ADCP Parvinder Singh) despite knowing I was a patient," Mr Yadav said.

In comments to reporters, he said if the police were unwilling to check the violence and rescue students, "they might as well take off their uniforms".

The mob attack took place amid an ongoing agitation against a proposed hike in hostel fees, with students boycotting the winter semester registration process. JNU students have accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student outfit linked to the ruling BJP, of a role in the attack.

JNU students are also participating in the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.