Watch: 'Delhi Police, Go Back' Slogans At JNU As Cops Conduct Flag March

JNU violence: "Delhi police, go back," angry voices from the crowd said.

Hours after bloody violence broke out at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University where a masked mob, armed with sticks and stones, barged into the campus and attacked students and teachers, Delhi Police conducted a flag march late at night inside the 1,000-acre university to ensure there are no members of the mob inside. Angry students raised slogans against the police and asked them to leave the campus.

Students were seen surrounding the police personnel. "Delhi police, go back," angry voices from the crowd said, asking the police to leave.

Students and faculty members of JNU allege that police personnel and private security guards on the campus remained "mute spectators" as the masked assailants unleashed terror on the campus. They have also been accused of letting the culprits slip past after wreaking havoc.

#WATCH Delhi: 'Delhi police, go back' slogans raised during the flag march conducted by police inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. pic.twitter.com/w5OYN3DAo0 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

Around 30 students, all from Left-backed groups, and 12 teachers were injured in Sunday's violence. The Left students and the ABVP, the student wing linked to the BJP, have accused each other of involvement in the attack.

Senior police officer Devendra Arya said the situation in the university was normal. "We carried out an extensive flag march. The hostel areas have been secured. There is no report of violence," he said, adding that the police had entered the area on a written request from the university authorities.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik and the ministry has sought a report from him.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police public relations officer MS Randhawa held a late0night meeting with a delegation of students and teachers from JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia university and Delhi University at the Police Headquarters in central Delhi. "The police have assured us that they will look into the matter and our demands," president of Federation of Central University teachers' associations Rajib Ray said.